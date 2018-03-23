Battersea Power Station reveals 9 billion pound retail transformation plans

The Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC) aims to transform the iconic location into the city’s newest retail and leisure destination as it unveils its 9 billion pounds transformation plans.

The scheme, which sees thousands of construction workers working on-site 24 hours a day, will see the Battersea Power Station transformed into a new retail, housing, office and leisure destination. Once completed in 2020, the Battersea Power Station will offer 20,000 new jobs and become the third largest retail destination in central London.

The BPSDC aims to split its retail offering in the Grade II listed former power plant between the two turbine halls, which together will house a vast array of international brands in more than hundred units. Turbine Hall A, which was built in the 1930s and reflects the Art-Deco style of its era, will be home to premium, high-end brands. Turbine Hall B, which was completed in the 1950s, features more spare aesthetic and will be home to contemporary, modern and younger brands.

Battersea Power Station to become London's 3rd largest retail destination

“The retail offering here will form a key part of a new London destination we are creating at Battersea Power Station,” said Simon Murphy, Deputy CEO and CFO of Battersea Power Station Development Company, in a statement. “Locals and those from across Britain and the world will be coming here for all sorts of reasons, including being able to go into one of the world’s most recognisable buildings.”

Visitors to the new retail complex will be able to dine in over 40 restaurants and cafes within a giant food hall that will connect the two turbine halls on the northern side of the building. The center Boiler Room, located between the two turbine halls, is set to become a culture and events destination, hosting a number of events per year. Leading tech brand Apple has pre-let 500,000 square feet of offices within the building and one of the power plant’s chimneys is set to feature a glass elevator, offering visitors a 360-degree view of London from above.

“We are looking forward to fully opening this iconic building to the public for the first time so that it can be enjoyed for generations to come,” added Murphy. In order to help visitors reach the new destination, an extension of the Northern line and a new tube station from Transport for London will open, in addition to a ferry wharf for Thames Clippers to help link Battersea Power Station to the rest of London. Once the destination is completed, it is expected to attract more than 40 million visitors per year.

“We are creating something very special here that will stand alone in the retail world. We will be giving consumers access to both well-known brands, who will be offering something different to what they have elsewhere, as well as great start-ups from Britain and around the world,” added Sam Cotton, Retail Leasing Director at Battersea Power Station Development Company.

“The response we have already had from businesses has been incredible and as we are handpicking every single retailer, this is going to be a fantastic place for both retailers and consumers. We are scouring the globe, not only for the best retailers but also looking at how we can provide a platform for the wider evolution of retail.” The Battersea Power Station development will also include a new park area, and the Circus West Village, a new dining, office and living hotspot that opened last year. It features 865 apartment, 14 restaurants, and bars as well as 25,000 square feet of office space.

The new development is managed by the BPSDC and held by a consortium of Malaysian investors, including Sime Darby Property, SP Setia, and the Employees’ Provident Fund. After acquiring the location in 2012 for 400 million pounds, the consortium began its current transformation plans. It has been predicted that by the time the entire project is completed by 2028 - which includes the power station and the surrounding area - 9 billion pounds will have been spent on its construction and regeneration.

Photos: Courtesy of BPSDC