Battersea Power Station to launch embroidery pop-up

Battersea Power Station, home to a mix of premium, high street and independent fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands, is opening a ‘Botanical Atelier’ embroidery pop-up in May.

The Botanical Atelier has been designed by British contemporary artist Claire Luxton in partnership with MTArt Agency, with embroidery from The Lost Girls and Rosie Brain to offer shoppers the chance to personalise their spring purchases.

The pop-up will be located in the London landmark’s Turbine Hall A and run from May 4 to 6, on the evening of May 9 as part of a special shopping event, and from May 10 to 12.

Shoppers will be able to adorn their new purchase with one of six bespoke, nature-inspired motifs designed by Claire Luxton and embroiderers Rosie Brain (May 4 to 6) and The Lost Girls (evening of May 9 and 10 to 12), free of charge.

The Botanical Atelier will also form a temporary extension to Claire Luxton and MTArt Agency’s immersive ‘Field of Dreams’ art installation suspended from the ceiling in Turbine Hill A from April 29. The 12-metre-high floral and botanical-inspired artwork will explore the intrinsic connection between nature, mental health, and self-awareness and feature 33 layers of intricately digitally printed fabric.

Sam Cotton, head of asset management at Battersea Power Station Development Company, said in a statement: “Battersea Power Station has established itself as one of London’s most exciting shopping and leisure destinations since opening in October 2022, and thanks to partnerships with talented artists such as Claire Luxton, we are also becoming a must-visit destination and hub for modern art and culture.

“The ‘Field of Dreams’ art installation is absolutely stunning and alongside the Botanical Atelier will add a new element to the visitor experience this spring, which is something we are always striving to offer to ensure we are one of the most experiential shopping destinations in the capital.”