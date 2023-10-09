Battersea Power Station to open 1950s beauty pop-up

Battersea Power Station will be opening a colourful 1950s hair and beauty pop-up as part of its one-year opening anniversary celebrations between October 21-29.

The ‘Power Parlour’ will be located in Turbine Hall B and has been designed to transport visitors back to the 1950s, when the second half of the Grade II listed Power Station was complete, through mid-century interiors and unique hair and beauty makeovers.

Visitors to the pop-up will be able to explore hair trends of the decade with Blush + Blow’s London blow dry menu, including bold classic Hollywood glamour styles to chic 50s waves. While MAC Cosmetics will offer the “ultimate 50s glow-up” using the brand’s range of beauty products, including its Ruby Woo red lipstick, and London barbers R.W. Wolf will offer treatments and styling services.

Completing the experience, 1950s-inspired bar Control Room B will provide cocktails in partnership with Hendrick’s Gin and Atopia Non-Alcoholic Spirit for customers to enjoy.

The hair and beauty pop-up will be part of the nine-day ‘Behind the Bricks’ festival, which celebrates one year since Battersea Power Station opened to the public as a place to “shop, eat, drink, live, work and play”. The festival will include expert panel talks, guided tours, and a variety of family-friendly activities.