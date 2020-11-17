Baukjen and Isabella Oliver to give back this Black Friday

London-based sustainable and socially conscious online womenswear and maternity wear brands Baukjen and Isabella Oliver are swapping deals for good deeds this Black Friday.

The annual shopping event, which this year takes place on November 27, usually sees brands and retailers slashing their prices, however, several brands are protesting the discount event and launching socially conscious alternatives.

For Baukjen and Isabella Oliver, collectively known as House of Baukjen, the BCorp, slow fashion business has decided to go against the aggressive discounting this year, in favour of donating all profits to charities in need.

Over the four-day shopping weekend, from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, House of Baukjen will be boycotting consumerism and instead will partner with a different charity, each day, where it will donate 100 percent of profits from both its premium fashion brand websites to social causes in the UK.

The move the fashion company states is part of its brand commitment to give back and will offer much-needed funds for four “deserving charities”.

House of Baukjen to donate to charity for Black Friday rather than offering discounts

The chosen charities are Centrepoint, which supports youth homelessness, The Trussell Trust, the food bank charity, Papyrus the national suicide prevention charity, and The Prince’s Trust that helps young people build skills and confidence to find employment during this critical time.

“It’s been such a difficult year and as an ethical and sustainable brand we don’t feel its right to participate and encourage hyper consumerism,” explains Baukjen de Swaan Arons, creative director and founder of House of Baukjen in a statement. “We believe in buying less and buying better, which is why this year, we wanted to give back and really make a difference.”

De Swaan Arons added: “We have partnered with charities that we feel really support our brand values and are key beneficiaries during these uncertain times.”

Commenting on the support, Ged Flynn, chief executive of the national charity Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide, said: “The support and generosity of the House of Baukjen will help us to continue giving hope to young people who are struggling with life.

“Money raised will help to pay for potentially life-saving calls, texts and emails to our confidential Hope Line UK service, which offers support and advice to young people and anyone who is worried about a young person who may be having thoughts of suicide.”

This is the latest charitable initiative from House of Baukjen, the family-run business already donates at least 10 percent of its profits annually to charity, and most recently it launched a partnership with the Great Ormond Street Hospital children’s charity and raised funds through a knitted rainbow-designed sweatshirt.

House of Baukjen will run their Black Friday charity campaign from November 27 - 30 on both Baukjen.com and IsabellaOliver.com. During these dates, 100 percent of profits will be donated to the chosen charities.

Images: courtesy of House of Baukjen