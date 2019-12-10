Baukjen introduces social commerce

London-based womenswear brand Baukjen is launching social commerce.

The premium brand has teamed up with digital commerce company Curalate for the new feature which will allow consumers to explore shoppable customer-generated content on Baukjen’s website homepage and in a dedicated ‘Shop their style’ section.

Instagram posts tagged ‘BaukjenStyle’ are integrated online using image recognition technology and allow shoppers to buy featured products directly.

“As Baukjen is an online business, a compelling social media presence is vital. It helps us convey our brand personality and engage with customers globally,” Geoff van Sonsbeeck, co-founder and CEO at Baukjen, said in a statement. “We appointed Curalate to enrich our social offering and extend its value, and have essentially created an Instagram-like experience onsite.”

“Baukjen customers can now shop with ease,” said Apu Gupta, CEO of Curalate. “They’re taken straight to a product without having to search on the retailer’s website, while a gallery of fresh content will help inspire discovery.”

Baukjen’s sister brand, maternity retailer Isabella Oliver, is also adopting the same social commerce strategy.