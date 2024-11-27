Beaufort & Blake opens first store in London

British clothing brand Beaufort & Blake, known for its classic styles with British heritage for men and women, has opened its first store in London, marking its first move into physical retail.

Located at 521 Old York Road in Wandsworth, London, the flagship store is situated close to its head office, an area chosen due to it being the “heartland of the Beaufort & Blake brand tribe, living mainly in the London villages where local independent stores still dominate the high street”.

Beaufort & Blake London store Credits: Beaufort & Blake

The store opening follows the clothing brand’s growth in recent years and has been designed to bring the “Beaufort & Blake’s brand world to life" with the new flagship intending to set the aesthetic and experience for future stores, which it hopes to open in “affluent London boroughs” centred around the core geography of its customer.

The interior of the store has been designed to embody Beaufort & Blake’s character and focuses on an aspirational lifestyle, with a nod to its countryside roots and timeless style, featuring a simple yet tactile material palette, introducing ‘found’ vintage pieces to create “a sense of timelessness and personalised, individual character”.

Beaufort & Blake London store Credits: Beaufort & Blake

One of the highlights is the changing areas, which feature individual touches, including framed fabrics, highlighting the shirting heritage of the brand and the founder, Ed Bonnar’s Jermyn Street origins.

The brand has also placed importance on sustainability, with all furniture used throughout the store being vintage, pre-loved and upcycled, and it will be employing digital-only receipts and using FSC-certified paper bags to minimise its carbon footprint.

Beaufort & Blake London store Credits: Beaufort & Blake

Beaufort & Blake London store Credits: Beaufort & Blake