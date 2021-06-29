Beaverbrooks to open upsized store at Centre:MK in the summer

British jeweller Beaverbrooks is set to open an upsized store at 27-29 Crown Walk in Centre:MK at the end of the summer.

The new store will carry a selection of diamonds, jewellery and watches from luxury and designer brands including Omega, Breitling and TAG Heuer.

Beaverbrooks is a family-owned jewellers established in 1919, with 72 stores across the UK.

“We first opened our doors in Centre:MK 26 years ago and are committed to our loyal customer base in the region,” said the company’s managing director Anna Blackburn in a release.

“We’re excited to build on our longstanding relationship by relocating to a new store, where we’ll continue to provide exceptional quality diamonds, jewellery and watches, and an even better shopping experience.”