  • Home
  • News
  • Retail
  • Beaverbrooks to open upsized store at Centre:MK in the summer

Retail

Image: Beaverbrooks

Beaverbrooks to open upsized store at Centre:MK in the summer

By Huw Hughes

2 hours ago

British jeweller Beaverbrooks is set to open an upsized store at 27-29 Crown Walk in Centre:MK at the end of the summer.

The new store will carry a selection of diamonds, jewellery and watches from luxury and designer brands including Omega, Breitling and TAG Heuer.

Beaverbrooks is a family-owned jewellers established in 1919, with 72 stores across the UK.

“We first opened our doors in Centre:MK 26 years ago and are committed to our loyal customer base in the region,” said the company’s managing director Anna Blackburn in a release.

“We’re excited to build on our longstanding relationship by relocating to a new store, where we’ll continue to provide exceptional quality diamonds, jewellery and watches, and an even better shopping experience.”

News
  • Fashion
  • Retail
  • Business
  • Culture
  • People
  • Fairs
  • Statistics
  • Education
  • Executive
Career in Fashion
Events
Connect
About
More information | Fashion Jobs | Fashion News
Part of the FashionUnited Group | www.FashionUnited.info © FashionUnited 2021