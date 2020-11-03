Begg x Co opens pop-up in London

Luxury Scottish knitwear brand Begg x Co has opened its first standalone retail space with a pop-up shop in London.

Located on Chelsea’s Draycott Avenue, home to boutiques such as Chanel, Joseph and Golden Goose, the pop-up is stocked with the brand’s autumn/winter 2020 unisex knitwear, accessories and interiors collections.

Commenting on the opening, Lorraine Acornley, creative director of Begg x Co, said over e-mail to FashionUnited: "It was an opportunity that presented itself and felt serendipitous as my career started next door at Joseph almost 18 years ago. So the shop is basically below my old office when I was a knitwear designer at Joseph."

The shop will stock knitwear for men and women, accessories such as scarves and hats alongside interior products including a collaboration with British artist John Booth.

The pop-up also showcases Begg x Co’s new branding and visual identity, described as “a clean, modern and thoughtful aesthetic, inspired by the Scottish landscape, peppered with greys”.

Begg x Co worked with Studio Small on the rebrand to redesign their logo, packaging and brand identity, which includes an update to the ‘x’ to echo the saltire Scottish flag. This move the brand adds is in line with Acornley’s recent change of the visual artistic direction at the company.

The Begg x Co pop-up shop will be open Monday to Sunday and will run until February 2021.

Image: courtesy of Begg x Co