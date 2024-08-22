Béis opens first physical UK store location in Selfridges

Travel brand Béis has opened its first brick-and-mortar retail location in the UK in the form of a pop-up inside London-based luxury retailer Selfridges. Shoppers will be able to visit the Oxford Street store from August to December, during which time they can view and purchase both current and upcoming offerings of the brand.

The idea behind the concept is to allow customers to see, touch and experience Béis products prior to purchasing, the company said, in order to help build a robust community in the UK. The decision to partner with Selfridges was also intended to contribute to this mission, with the department store described by Béis CEO, Adeela Hussain Johnson, as the “perfect partner” to facilitate the UK expansion due to its “strong connection with local customers”.

Béis' Selfridges pop-up. Credits: Béis.

In a release, Johnson continued: “Our strategy revolves around creating retail partnerships that allow us to showcase our physical product in a way that brings our digitally native brand to life. We know that once customers experience our product and brand, repeat purchases and word-of-mouth referrals follow.”

Following the pop-up, after which the brand’s products will continue to be available in the Selfridges store and website, Béis said that it was looking ahead to future collaborations with other UK retailers which are already in the pipeline. Its approach in the region mirrors similar efforts as part of an ongoing international strategy, focused on links with like-minded retailers.

This could already be seen in Béis’ launch with Canadian retailer Indigo, which became the brand’s first international partner last year. The company has also been expanding its presence in experiential projects, such as the travelling Béis Hotel.