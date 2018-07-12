Fashionunited
 
Belgian luxury handbag label Delvaux opens new store in London
Belgian luxury handbag label Delvaux opens new store in London

Marjorie van Elven
|

Delvaux has finally unveiled its new address at New Bond Street, London. The Belgian luxury brand, which previously occupied number 36 of the same street, now operates a larger and more visible store.

There is no doubt the Belgian fashion house, founded in 1829 and official purveyor to the Court of Belgium since 1883, is on a quest to win londoners’ hearts. The new store pays homage to British culture, with mannequins wearing Bearskin hats, Tartan and Union Jack prints. Three months ago, Delvaux also opened a new store at Sloane street.

To celebrate the new opening, Delvaux is launching a series of miniature bags which also honor some of the most iconic elements of British culture, such as the red telephone booth and the Buckingham Palace guards.

Pictures: courtesy of Delvaux
