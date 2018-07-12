Belgian luxury handbag label Delvaux opens new store in London

Delvaux has finally unveiled its new address at New Bond Street, London. The Belgian luxury brand, which previously occupied number 36 of the same street, now operates a larger and more visible store.

There is no doubt the Belgian fashion house, founded in 1829 and official purveyor to the Court of Belgium since 1883, is on a quest to win londoners’ hearts. The new store pays homage to British culture, with mannequins wearing Bearskin hats, Tartan and Union Jack prints. Three months ago, Delvaux also opened a new store at Sloane street.

To celebrate the new opening, Delvaux is launching a series of miniature bags which also honor some of the most iconic elements of British culture, such as the red telephone booth and the Buckingham Palace guards.

Pictures: courtesy of Delvaux