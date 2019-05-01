Belstaff and Fred Perry open in Glasgow

British outerwear designer Belstaff and fashion sportswear brand Fred Perry have both open new stores on Ingram Street in Glasgow.

Belstaff has signed a new 10-year lease on Unit Two 197 – 207 Ingram Street, totalling 2,175 square foot, whilst, next door, Unit One 197 – 207 Ingram Street, sees Fred Perry move into the corner unit following the lease surrender with the existing tenant, Brora. The sportswear brand has secured a 10-year lease for its 780 square foot store.

They join other designer fashion brands located on the street including Armani, Gant, Hugo Boss, Mulberry, Ralph Lauren and Cruise.

John Menzies, director in the retail agency team at Savills Glasgow, said in a statement: “Hot on the heels of Mulberry opening its new concept store at 197 – 207 Ingram Street last November, the addition of Belstaff and Fred Perry further improves the profile of Ingram Street and heralds the most active period of leasing on the street for many years.

“Bookended by the affluent area of Merchant City to the east and Buchanan Street to the west, the street is emerging as a luxury retail destination as upmarket brands choose to cluster together while avoiding the premium rents associated with Buchanan Street.”

Image: courtesy of Savills