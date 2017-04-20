Belstaff opens flagship in Tokyo

British brand Belstaff just announced a new flagship in Tokyo. Bowing in the retail space Ginza Six, the store just opened on April 20.

The store held a private opening before its official launch. With the boutique opening its doors, Belstaff offers its first women’s line in Tokyo as well as its first complete offering of menswear. The store opens after the modern brand has opened retail spaces in Matsuzakaya Nagoya, Isetan Tokyo and Kobe in 2016. The opening represents a new development in retail for Belstaff, as the brand continues to expand internationally.

While the brand is known for its breathable, functional fabrics as well as modern, British style; the store will offer its new line at its flagship. Additionally, the new store will also offer an exclusive Ginza Capsule collection with lighter weight pieces with handmade materials from Japan. Prices range up to approximately 2,395 dollars for a hooded parka jacket, according to the brand’s site. It’s unclear how much the new line will be in price, but according to a statement released by the company, it will also include the brand’s first eyewear collection as well.