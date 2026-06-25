Benetton and Sisley e-commerce sites move to Shopify

To strengthen its e-commerce channel and align the group with the best industry benchmarks, Benetton Group is consolidating its digital strategy by completing the migration of the Benetton and Sisley e-commerce sites to the Shopify platform. "The move marks a transition to a more agile and scalable technological architecture, capable of responding more quickly to global market changes," the management explained in a statement.

Claudio Sforza Credits: Benetton Group

The initiative is part of the strategic plan of chief executive officer Claudio Sforza. It follows the reorganisation of governance that came into effect in January 2026, which led to the creation of Benetton E-Commerce. This company is dedicated to managing and developing the online business with the aim of the digital channel representing 20-25 percent of the group's total turnover in the coming years.

Move to Shopify allows company to simplify management processes

Specifically, the move to Shopify allows the company to simplify its management processes to reach and engage an increasingly young and connected customer base. Key new features introduced to improve the customer journey include a simplified checkout; a fast, single-step payment experience; and returns management through a more intuitive interface that makes the post-sale phase immediate for the user.

Finally, the integration of the Shop app, a personalised shopping platform from Shopify where hundreds of millions of shoppers worldwide make purchases, is already showing good performance. Cost optimisation is also a benefit. The adoption of the Shopify Payments system allows for a reduction in transaction fees, improving the channel's profitability.

The digital transformation journey is further boosted by the strengthening of the logistics hub in Castrette di Villorba (Treviso).

Thanks to the recent creation of "Logistic 360", a joint venture with Poste Italiane, online order management can rely on one of Europe's most advanced distribution centres. It is equipped with a fleet of latest-generation robots specifically dedicated to optimising storage and picking for e-commerce.