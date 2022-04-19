Bernardo launches resale programme with ThredUp

Outerwear brand Barnardo has launched a new resale platform, allowing customers to send used goods to be sold on to new owners.

Created together with ThredUp, the programme allows shoppers to order a Clean Up Kit, in which they can pack preloved women’s and kid’s garments from any brand to then be sent over to ThredUp.

Eligible items will earn users Bernardo shopping credit.

“This programme is the perfect extension of our brand,” said the label’s marketing director, Alissa Guzman, in a release.

Guzman continued: “The Bernardo customer loves sustainable fashion and has really responded to our outerwear collections made with post-consumer recycled plastic. And what better way to extend that sustainable momentum than helping her turn her old clothing into credit for a new coat? This is Bernardo coming full circle.”

ThredUp has been a part of a string of resale platform launches over recent months, including most recently with Pacsun, a retailer that is hoping to appeal to its primarily Gen Z consumer base.

Bernardo’s launch comes as part of a number of the brand’s eco-friendly initiatives, spanning garment manufacturing to packaging.