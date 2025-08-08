Bershka opens Manchester flagship utilising AR technology

Fashion retailer Bershka, part of the Spanish retail group Inditex, has opened its first-ever store in Manchester, with a concept that aims to showcase the brand’s “full commercial potential”.

Located in the Trafford Centre, the flagship store spans 12,917 square feet and is divided into three standalone zones, each dedicated to distinguishing the retailer’s three main lines: Bershka, BSK and Man.

The retail design concept was developed in Barcelona by Castel Estudio and Bershka’s internal design team, to align with the brand’s store format used in other locations worldwide, and features a series of modular product display units with a grey neutral backdrop, designed to place “the spotlight on the clothing, making it the true protagonist of the store”.

Bershka's flagship store at the Trafford Centre, Manchester Credits: Bershka

Each line also has its own entrance and distinct materials used on perimeter furniture to visually define each area, with the display modules developed with wood, ceramic finishes, stone, and lacquered MDF panels to differentiate the section and collections.

Bershka also adds that special attention has been given to the lighting in the store to offer a “sense of lightness and neutrality” with small rectangular LED spotlights using “warm and comfortable” lighting to enhance the customer’s shopping experience.

In addition, the retailer has installed custom sound panels in central areas of each section to offer a “strong visual and acoustic presence” and enhance the auditory experience.

Bershka opens technology-enhanced store at the Trafford Centre in Manchester

Other key highlights of the store design include checkout zones designed as sculptural wooden installations, with large monolithic blocks placed like islands so they stand out visually within the space. These areas incorporate both traditional staffed and self-service tills, designed to improve the overall flow of the store.

While the façade features textured stone carved as if from a quarry to give the store “an impactful and elegant appearance,” to make it stand out in the shopping centre.

Bershka's flagship store at the Trafford Centre, Manchester Credits: Bershka

Bershka is also introducing a new augmented reality experience for customers with its interactive AR Mirrors, created in collaboration with creative tech studio Ffface.me and social media platform Snapchat.

The mirrors, which will be available only for a limited time, allow shoppers to virtually try on products using exclusive filters developed by the brand, just by standing in front of them.

Customers can also scan a QR code on the AR Mirrors to access Bershka’s digital fitting room via its app, where they can use these or other filters available on their smartphones and share the looks on social media.

Bershka has also partnered with the independent radio station NTS to act as a music curator for the store. Part of the Bershka Music Project, NTS will curate sessions and playlists, with a focus on emerging talent, to be played in Bershka points of sale, as well as creating and developing musical experiences in its spaces.

