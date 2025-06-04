Bershka to open debut store in Northern Ireland

Inditex’s fashion brand Bershka has signed up to open its debut store in Northern Ireland in Victoria Square, Belfast’s leading retail and leisure destination.

Bershka has secured a 17,500-square-foot unit located adjacent to Goldsmiths on the upper ground level and will showcase its three main lines: Bershka, BSK, and Man.

In a statement, the retailer said it chose Victoria Square as a “launchpad into Northern Ireland” after achieving significant success across the rest of the UK.

The move follows fellow Inditex brand Pull&Bear upsizing its current store into a brand-new 16,000-square-foot unit on the ground floor. The new flagship will be triple the size of its current store and will allow it to stock more of its collections across menswear and womenswear. The new space will also offer a digital-first approach for visitors, with self-checkout tills, online pick-up and drop-off points, as well as digital screens.

Russell Banham, UK head at Commerz Real, asset managers of Victoria Square, said: “Over the years, we have solidified Victoria Square’s position as the first choice for retail and leisure in Northern Ireland.

“We have a strong track record of delivering brand debuts and flagships for leading brands, which these new signings add to significantly, and place the destination in a very strong position to achieve continued growth.”