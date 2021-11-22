Bershka to open flagship in Liverpool

International retailer Bershka is set to make its regional debut at Liverpool One, in an 8,000 square foot flagship scheduled to open next year.

Bershka is now the third Inditex brand to open a flagship at the location, following Zara and Pull and Bear, with each positioned on South John Street.

The retailer’s new store will offer an extensive range of menswear and womenswear collections, including exclusive selections from Bershka x Nirvana and Bershka x League of Legends.

“Bershka selecting Liverpool One for their regional debut further demonstrates the destination’s appeal to globally renowned brands wanting to extend their reach around the UK,” said Alison Clegg, managing director and asset management at Grosvenor Britain and Ireland, in a release.

She continued: “Along with Zara and Pull and Bear, trend-setting Bershka creates a very fashion-forward offer on South John Street, with a critical mass of great brands that stands out nationally.”

Bershka is now the 36th brand to either sign, open or renew at Liverpool One this year, with the likes of Omega, Dr Martens and New Look joining the location recently.