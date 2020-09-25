Bestseller and Spinnova have partnered in a long-term sustainability journey

Bestseller and Spinnova are going to work together in a joint development phase to investigate which commercial products in Bestseller’s range of brands such as Vero Moda, Vila and Selected would suit Spinnova’s sustainable fibre.

Spinnova is now working towards commercial scaleup with a number of brand owners, its fibre is made up of wood and waste without any harmful chemicals.

Spinnova’s CEO and co-founder Janne Poranen, said in a statement: “Having great brand partners like Bestseller, with the expertise and resources to collaborate with an innovator like us, has been crucial to our material development.

“Bestseller has guided us in finding the right brands and prototype products in their portfolio that we could create with our material and perhaps introduce even before they are commercially available.”

The ambition of the partnership is to create the world’s most sustainable fabric and turn it into commercial products.

Camilla Skjønning Jørgensen, sustainable materials and innovation manager for Bestseller, commented: “We’re extremely proud to announce this collaboration with Spinnova, which is a highly promising material innovator.

“As always, our aim is to change the fashion industry for the better. Bestseller is an early adopter of Spinnova’s revolutionary material, and we genuinely believe in their ambition of making a truly sustainable material, which can be turned into commercial products."

Bestseller launched the Fashion FWD strategy to ““transform the fashion industry for a sustainable reality.” In the coming months, the Fashion FWD Lab will reveal more new collaborations.