Bestseller brands partner with Bambuser for live shopping

Danish fashion group Bestseller has announced that two of its brands, Name It and Vero Moda, have launched a live shopping broadcasting platform in partnership with Bambuser.

Name It, a childrenswear brand, will broadcast live several times per week with prominent Danish influencers participating as hosts or guests. The live shopping experience debuted Monday, February 22, and is available to Danish customers only.

Vero Moda, a brand tailored to young women, will run three shows in three days starting February 26 with an initial focus on Denmark, the Netherlands, and Germany.

While watching the show, consumers can chat with hosts and guests and browse relevant styles.

“Looking at stats, live viewings on Facebook spiked by 50 percent during the lockdown, while viewings on Instagram surged by 70 percent. Meanwhile, 89 percent of consumers expect to increase their live shopping in the coming year,” explained digital B2C leader at Vero Moda, Anne-Katrine Bjerregaard Madsen, in a release.

“So there’s no doubt that the live format is super relevant and the direction retailers need to go. Another super important thing to note is that consumers want proof before they buy, and they want to be reassured. Human-driven content like influencer live streams is, therefore, a great way to create trust.”

photo: Bestseller Brands