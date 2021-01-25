Bestseller launches multi-brand platform The Founded

Bestseller has announced the launch of a new multi-brand platform, called The Founded.

The digital destination will replace Beseller.com, with customers looking for Bestseller products online now redirected to Thefounded.com.

“The benefits of having strong partnerships with both established and new online partners are plentiful and we have therefore decided that our online store Bestseller.com should step back and make way for a new and exciting setup named The Founded.com,” Bestseller CEO and owner Anders Holch Povlsen said in a statement.

“We are excited about this collaboration and we are confident that our current bestseller.com customers will like what they see,” he added.

The new platform, launched by UK-based web design company Braveheart, has an increased focus on community, Bestseller said, and will include “considered features, personalised content and inspiring product recommendations”.

Bestseller interim communications manager Morten Norlyk said: “We have great ambitions on behalf of Thefounded.com but also for Bestseller.com. Bestseller’s namesake website will eventually re-emerge as a new and more engaging corporate website for Bestseller, replacing the current about.bestseller.com.

“We want to engage our audience even more and tell more captivating stories about our company, our ever-increasing work within sustainability, our many new digital projects and - naturally - also the vast career opportunities we offer both in Denmark and abroad.”