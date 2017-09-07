Beulah London opens pop-up store on Sloane Street

Beulah London has opened its latest pop-up store in London. Located at 196 Sloane Street, the new pop-up store is set to run for six months over the busy Christmas period until February 2018.

In order to offer visitors a unique retail experience while visiting the pop-up, Beulah London teamed up with Sarah Hammond Interiors to create the store's interior design. The pop-up store's concept is inspired by Beulah brand's roots in India and aims to evoke the beauty of the country and its rich culture. For example, the store features hand painted wall murals and furnishings created using Beulah's AW17 charity prints.

In honour of Anti-Slavery October, the pop-up store also features portraits of women who were the victims of human trafficking, the result of the collaboration between Beulah and famous illustrator and designer, LulaHerself. In addition to offering Beulah London's Autumn/Winter 2017 collection, the pop-up will also be selling the 'Bless It Forward' scarves, which are made by hand in India.

The scarves are made in collaboration with The Women's Interlink Foundation and Key to Freedom, offering women a sustainable, alternative livelihood. The sale of one tie provides employment for one woman for one day and with each silk tie purchase, shoppers receive another one to 'Bless it Forward.' Each silk tie purchase also directly contributes to the charitable Beulah Trust.

To celebrate the opening of Beulah London new pop-up store, the brand has created an Indian Garden installation in store with Fabulous Flowers, on display from September 11. Beulah London Sloane Street pop-up is set to run from September 6, 2017, to February 28, 2018.

