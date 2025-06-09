Beyond Yoga expands physical retail presence to East Coast of the US

Los Angeles-based premium active lifestyle brand Beyond Yoga has opened its first East Coast retail location in Greenwich, Connecticut, as it looks to deepen its community connection in one of its “top-performing markets”.

The 2,760-square-foot store offers the brand’s broadest product assortment of any of its stores, with women’s, men’s, and maternity styles curated for the wellness-forward lifestyle of the Greenwich customer.

Beyond Yoga Greenwich, Connecticut store Credits: Beyond Yoga

The store has been designed to feel like a natural extension of the Beyond Yoga brand and features an open layout grounded in natural materials and natural light through a preserved historical window in the fitting room area.

The space also has an outdoor patio to host community-focused events and workout classes as part of the brand’s ‘Club Beyond’ platform, featuring collaborations with local instructors and studios.

Beyond Yoga Greenwich, Connecticut store Credits: Beyond Yoga

Nancy Green, chief executive of Beyond Yoga, said in a statement: “Greenwich is a vibrant community where wellness and movement are part of the daily lifestyle - and where many of our fans already live and shop with us online.

“This new store isn’t just a retail space; it’s a place to connect with others, take part in movement classes, and experience the essence of our brand in action.”

Beyond Yoga Greenwich, Connecticut store Credits: Beyond Yoga

The Greenwich location joins Beyond Yoga’s growing portfolio of retail stores, including eight locations in California, Chicago, and Seattle. The activewear brand also has plans to expand into new markets later this year, including the Boston Seaport Neighborhood, Westport, CT and Marin, California.

Founded in 2005, Beyond Yoga has more than 1,218 wholesale accounts spanning both US and international markets.

Beyond Yoga Greenwich, Connecticut store Credits: Beyond Yoga

Beyond Yoga Greenwich, Connecticut store Credits: Beyond Yoga