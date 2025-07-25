Beyond Yoga launches new brand platform as it expands into a new product category

Los Angeles-based premium active lifestyle brand Beyond Yoga has launched a new brand platform and product category as it enters into its next stage of growth.

The new brand platform, Seek Beyond, is a comprehensive system that connects retail, marketing, product, and community storytelling together. To mark the platform’s launch, Beyond Yoga has partnered with actress and entrepreneur Issa Rae for a campaign that centers on progress over perfection.

Issa Rae stars in new campaign for Seek Beyond from Beyond Yoga Credits: Beyond Yoga

“Seek Beyond is an invitation to embrace the joy of the journey—whatever that might look like,” said Nancy Green, CEO of Beyond Yoga, in a statement. “This platform reflects how our community shows up: with openness, with heart, and with a deep belief that movement is more than just physical—it's how we grow.”

The campaign also stars members from Beyond Yoga’s community, like Megan Roup, the founder of The Sculpt Society, and Danielle Burnett, co-founder of Big Girls Who Run LA, and includes an original anthem written and performed by Issa Rae.

Beyond Yoga launches new brand platform Seek Beyond Credits: Beyond Yoga

“This partnership with Beyond Yoga felt like such a natural fit,” said Issa Rae. “The Seek Beyond message mirrors the way I move through the world—choosing progress over perfection, and doing so with intention, joy, and humor. Writing the anthem was a chance to explore that spirit creatively, and I’m proud to help share it.”

“In a wellness space that can often feel prescriptive or performative, Seek Beyond offers something more human,” added Katie Babineau, Chief Marketing Officer of Beyond Yoga. “This is a movement rooted in real life, where vulnerability is strength, and growth looks different for everyone. Issa was the ideal partner to bring that vision to life. Her voice and creativity brought heart, humor, and truth to the anthem, and the movers all bring their own unique perspective to the story.”

Beyond Yoga launches debut Outdoor Collection Credits: Beyond Yoga

The launch of Seek Beyond also coincides with the debut of Beyond Yoga’s first outdoor collection, which includes jackets, pants, vests, and shorts designed for outdoor adventures. The line features a recycled, water-repellent woven fabric, ideal for hiking and camping, with prices for the collection ranging from 58 to 168 dollars.

The debut of the Outdoor collection is said to highlight Beyond Yoga’s continued product expansion across new product categories and customer touchpoints. The roll out of Seek Beyond comes a little more than a month after Beyond Yoga opened its first East Coast retail location in [Greenwich, Connecticut, as it strengthens its presence in leading performing markets.