Beyond Yoga opens first store following acquisition by Levi Strauss

One year after its acquisition by Levi Strauss, athletic apparel brand Beyond Yoga has taken its first foray into physical retail.

The LA-based brand opened its debut store in Santa Monica on Wednesday at 1409 3rd Street Promenade.

The 4,000 square foot store carries the brand’s entire category range including active, lifestyle, maternity, sleepwear, extended sizing, men's, and toddler leggings.

“Expanding into retail is an exciting moment for the brand and we cannot wait to meet more of our customers in-person,” said Beyond Yoga CEO and co-founder Michelle Wahler in a release.

She continued: “Santa Monica is an ideal location for us. Not only is it an iconic area of Los Angeles, but it also has a mix of locals and tourists and is home to many of our most loyal customers.”

The news of the opening comes one year after the brand was snapped up by US denim giant Levi Strauss for an undisclosed sum.

It marked Levi Strauss' entry into the high-growth activewear segment, which was fuelled by new work-from-home and healthy lifestyle habits adopted during the pandemic.

Levi Strauss said at the time the acquisition would help diversify its business and would “provide substantial net revenue opportunity over time through channel, geographic, gender and category expansion”.