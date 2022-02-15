Bhldn partners with Alton Lane

Bhldn, Anthropologie's wedding brand for bridal and special occasions, and custom suiting company Alton Lane, have announced an exclusive year-long partnership. Through this collaboration, both brands look to build on their personalized shopping experiences, and to create a tailored one-stop shop for their customers.

"Partnering with Alton Lane marks a monumental milestone for Bhldn," said Lori Conley, general merchandise manager of BHLDN, in a statement. "We hold ourselves to the highest standards and are laser-focused on curating an assortment of bridal, bridesmaids, and occasion gowns that our customers can't find anywhere else. Quality, craftsmanship, and artistry are woven into the fabric of every style we offer to our brides, and we are unrelenting in our desire to provide them with a unique, one-of-a-kind shopping experience through every step of her wedding planning journey. We are thrilled to have found a premium suiting partner who is just as resolute in delivering both a top-tier bespoke assortment while balancing innovative shopping experiences and revolutionizing the suiting industry."

"At our foundation, Alton Lane exemplifies the belief that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the transformative power of custom clothing," said Peyton Jenkins, co-founder and president of Alton Lane, in a statement. "We are committed to perfection, quality, and creating garments unique to each customer we serve. Bhldn is everything we would want in a bridal partner – aspirational, elevated, refined, and inclusive. There is complete brand alignment on our focus to target the modern customer and they have perfected this inspirational yet accessible shopping experience for their brides. We are delighted to be working with their team and to have the opportunity to showcase all that Alton Lane has to offer to their incredibly engaged audience."

The announcement of this exclusive partnership comes on BHLDN's 11th anniversary, and on the heels of their spring 2022 collection launch in January. Currently, the market for bridal wear is projected to reach 79.8 billion dollars by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4 percent from 2020 to 2027 according to ResearchandMarkets.com.