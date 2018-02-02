BHS International to open four stores in Iraq

BHS International Limited has announced a new franchise partnership with the City Center Mall located in Sulaimaniya, Iraq to open four stores over the next five years. The company said that first two-floor ‘anchor’ store is scheduled to open in Sulaimaniya in May 2018 showcasing full product range in the men’s, women’s, kids, sleepwear and lingerie and home segments.

Commenting on the development, Rebecca Rajeswaran, Managing Director of BHS International, said in a statement: “This new partnership represents a significant step forward in the evolution of the modernised BHS as we extend our brand footprint in this exciting emerging market. In City Center we have found a partner that shares our passion for quality with an emphasis on British design.”

“It was key for us to establish our mall with a brand that could engage with a wide addressable market and the blend of product, coupled with the beautiful new store concept, is a robust cornerstone for us to develop a mutually beneficial and long-term partnership with BHS International,” added Soran Ahmad Ali, Managing Director of City Center.

Picture credit:J E Communications