Bicester opens pop-up with BFC designed by Richard Quinn

Bicester Village has teamed up with the British Fashion Council (BFC) to open ‘The Creative Spot’ pop-up promoting innovative and sustainable British design featuring 18 designers.

‘The Creative Spot’ is a joint commitment from Bicester Village and the BFC to promote British talent, with designers including Christopher Kane, Eudon Choi, Mary Katrantzou, Patrick McDowell, Phoebe English, Roksanda and Sophia Webster.

In addition, the pop-up includes Alighieri, Completedworks, Mira Mikati, Mother of Pearl and Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, and introduces Rejina Pyo, Tata Naka and Ivana Nohel’s silk scarves to the designer outlet.

As the pop-up, which is open until June 15, coincides with the celebrations to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Bicester and BFC entrusted Richard Quinn, recipient of the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to design the space.

Image: Bicester Village

Quinn has given the pop-up a daisy makeover, with a floral print covering the building and a classic British Mini. The British designer has also designed several exclusive items for Bicester Village including bucket hats, T-shirts and scarves featuring vibrant floral prints.

Commenting on the pop-up, Quinn said in statement: “The Queen has always shown a real interest in British fashion so the Jubilee is a perfect opportunity to showcase the creativity and talent of a range of British designers.

“In our store design we have endeavoured to recreate the celebratory feeling of the British summertime, bringing a touch of brightness and jubilation to Bicester Village at this very special moment in time.”

Richard Quinn designs ‘The Creative Spot’ x British Fashion Council pop-up at Bicester Village

At the press preview, Caroline Rush, chief executive at the BFC, explained that the pop-up offers designers premium retail space free of charge, as well as providing them with exposure to the village’s domestic and international audience. In addition, Rush said that 100 percent of the sales goes directly to the designers, and each brand will receive access to Bicester Collection’s business mentorship programme, which supports designers in their development and growth journey.

Rush said: “We are delighted to partner once again with Bicester Village on a designer pop-up in collaboration with The Creative Spot. This is an exciting opportunity to promote innovative and sustainable brands to a global audience and celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”

Desirée Bollier, chair and global chief merchant at The Bicester Collection, added: “British fashion has a unique spirit and energy that ignites the imagination. Bicester Village and the British Fashion Council are proud to celebrate the exceptional rising stars of the British fashion industry and we are delighted, once again, to provide a platform to nurture and support tomorrow’s talent today by providing them with mentoring to grow their businesses.”

The ‘The Creative Spot’ x British Fashion Council pop-up at Bicester Village runs until June 15.

