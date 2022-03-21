Bira says UK Mother’s Day trading is to be its strongest in two years

The British Independent Retailers Association (Bira) has predicted some good news for the high street, stating it believes retailers could expect the strongest Mother’s Day trading in over two years.

Its report comes as physical stores begin to bounce back following the lifting of restrictions earlier this year.

In a statement, the head of Bira, Andrew Goodacre, said he believes the coming national holiday will be “strongest trading period of the year so far”, with the expectation that shoppers will flood to the high street.

Goodarce, the organisation’s CEO, said: “For the first time in two years, people can look forward to a more normal Mother’s Day on the 27 March.”

He added: “Shops, cafes, restaurants will all be open for what is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year. As we approach this day, the independent retailers will be focusing on selling those unique, diverse gifts that people look for to celebrate this day.”

The company also noted that, as Mother’s Day is one of the first retail opportunities of the year, people will be able to celebrate “in a more normal way”.

“I do not doubt that independents will be offering quality products and we urge shoppers to look local when considering buying gifts for loved ones,” Goodacre continued.