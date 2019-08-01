Birkenstock opens its second location in the United States

Birkenstock is expanding its U.S. presence. Less than a year after the popular German footwear brand opened its first standalone store in the U.S. in New York City, it has opened a second American store.

Located in the Los Angeles neighborhood Venice Beach, the new Birkenstock store allows the brand to cater to its west coast customer base. Similarly to the New York City store, the new shop carries footwear, socks, bags and belts for women, men and children, along with a curated selection of limited-edition designer collaborations. The new Birkenstock natural skin care line is also available in the Venice Beach store.

The store takes its location into consideration when it comes to interior design, blending together a beach bungalow vibe with the rich history of the brand. Birkenstock picked Abbot Kinney Boulevard for the store, a retail corridor with a versatile array of stores and restaurants, each with an artistic spirit.

"Doing retail as a brand today means entertaining people," Oliver Reichert, CEO of Birkenstock, said in a statement. "Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice Beach, California, is for sure the perfect neighborhood to celebrate our global lifestyle brand... Being here will keep our brand vivid and will also create visibility for all the innovations in our collection towards a group of enlightened, highly influential consumers."

The Birkenstock store utilizes a courtyard for an indoor/outdoor setting, utilizing the brand's core materials of cork and leather throughout the store design for a bright, natural space.

Birkenstock Venice is open daily starting August 1 at 1208 Abbot Kinney Boulvevard.