Birkenstock strengthens brand presence in South Korea through launch of dedicated website

German footwear brand Birkenstock is strengthening its brand presence in South Korea by launching a new, country-specific ecommerce website.

A leading market for fashion in East Asia, Birkenstock sees “great potential” when it comes to growing its presence in the country as the industry is characterized by a range of young, creative local designers as well as Western brands centered on tradition and heritage like Birkenstock.

Repositioning itself within South Korea’s premium segment, Birkenstock will also focus on attracting the attention of a younger target consumer group through several online campaigns on its website and local social media channels and launching collaborations with selected local artists, fashion brands, and influencers.

Following the launch of Birkenstock’s dedicated ecommerce website on October 23, the German brand also aims to open its own stores and more concession stands in select department stores by spring 2025.

The opening of Birkenstock’s South Korean website came after the brand made considerable investments in its production and logistic capacities, which was driven by an increase in consumer demand.

Raoul Wortmann, managing director for Japan and Korea, will oversee Birkenstock's business operations in South Korea. After successfully developing and establishing the brand’s presence in Japan over the past seven years, he aims to leverage the same goal for Birkenstock in South Korea.