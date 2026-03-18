Björn Borg expands lifestyle offering through partnership with Åhléns and Inno

Swedish sports fashion brand Björn Borg has signed a three-year strategic partnership agreement with Swedish department store chain Åhléns and Belgian retailer Inno. The collaboration focuses on the development and distribution of new, complementary lifestyle categories across both physical and digital retail channels.

The total estimated retail value of the agreement, which includes the existing business between the entities, is projected to be between 200 million Swedish kronor and 300 million Swedish kronor (21.57 to 32.36 million dollars) over the three-year term. This move signals a concerted effort by the Stockholm-based Björn Borg to broaden its market reach beyond its core segments of underwear and sportswear.

The partnership will see the introduction of categories specifically tailored to the Swedish and Belgian markets. These products are scheduled for a phased roll-out across the department stores’ brick and mortar locations and e-commerce platforms throughout the duration of the contract.

Strategic growth through department store networks

Björn Borg chief executive officer Henrik Bunge noted that both partners hold significant market positions that align with the brand’s current assortment and strategic direction. Bunge stated that the partnership allows the brand to “expand our presence, develop attractive offerings, and reach new consumers in a relevant and inspiring way.”

The agreement is effective immediately, with the first product launches planned for autumn/winter 2026 (AW26). The collaboration leverages the commercial infrastructure of Åhléns, which operates 52 department stores in Sweden, and Inno, a premium-positioned retailer with a strong presence in Brussels and other major Belgian cities.

Ayad Al-Saffar, who serves as the CEO and owner of both Åhléns and Inno, emphasized the potential for value creation within the department store environment. Al-Saffar remarked that his teams understand how to develop attractive offerings for their specific customer bases, providing a foundation for growth for all parties involved.

Financial and operational context

Björn Borg reported group net sales of 1.04 billion Swedish kronor in 2025. While the Netherlands and Sweden remain its primary markets, the brand is currently active in approximately 20 countries. Its portfolio includes underwear, sportswear, footwear, and bags, as well as licensed eyewear.

Åhléns, founded in 1899, generates annual revenues of approximately 4.9 billion Swedish kronor and employs around 3,000 people. The company attracts approximately 60 million visitors annually across its network and includes subsidiaries such as Åhléns Outlet and Designtorget. Inno operates as a leading department store in Belgium, maintaining a premium profile in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle sectors.