Black Friday deals set to flood the market as more small retailers offer deals

UK shoppers across the nation are set to enjoy more Black Friday deals this year, as close to a quarter of small retailers are aiming to participate in the discounting event this year across to new research.

Data from YouGov has found that 23 percent of small retail businesses are looking to participate in Black Friday this year, an increase from the 14 percent which participated last year. 35 percent of small business say that Black Friday is one of their most important days trading every year, with up to 82 percent of the participants expecting to sell more items on Black Friday than on an average day.

Amazon Marketplace prepares for 'record-breaking' Black Friday

In particular, small businesses selling their goods through Amazon Marketplace are said to be preparing for a 'record-breaking Black Friday' and will be offering deep discounts on thousands of gifts, fashion items and accessories throughout Amazon's Black Friday sale event. The online giant's Black Friday sale, which is set to run from midnight on Friday, November 17 to one minute to midnight on Sunday, November 26, will include 'Deals of Day' as well as 'Lightning Deals', items available at a discount in limited quantities for a short period of time.

“We know customers love wide selection and great deals, so we’re glad to see so many of our Marketplace sellers participating in Black Friday,” said Katie McQuaid, Director of Seller Services UK. “Customers now have the opportunity to support British small businesses by discovering unique products at a great price during our Black Friday Sales event, and we’re thrilled to support their continued growth.”

In order to help promote the growing number of small British business taking part in Black Friday, Amazon has launched a dedicated page at www.amazon.co.uk/smallbizblackfriday, after YouGov research found that smaller retailers believe Black Friday would be even more of a success for them if customers were able to find their deals more easily online. Amazon is currently featuring six small local businesses on its dedicated page which include Shearer Candles, Lavolio, Gamely, Luxelu, One Retail Group and iQualTech.

“Black Friday has grown for us year on year, and it’s helped us to grow our business by increasing sales and reaching new customers," said Gayle Hunter, founder and director at Luxelu, her own brand of lifestyle and beauty products. Hunter first participated in Black Friday last year, during which the brand saw an increase of 300 percent on its standard sales. "We’re expecting this year to be bigger and better than ever before, with more customers discovering our products, helping to build our brand in the UK and across Europe.”

Tens of thousands of British businesses sell their goods online via Amazon Marketplace, supporting more than 74,000 jobs. Over 60 percent of these businesses export their products to customers around the globe, with export sales surpassing 1.8 billion pounds last year. Small British businesses on Amazon Marketplace reportedly achieved tens of millions of pounds in sales during Amazon's Black Friday sales last year.

Photo: Black Friday deal page on Amazon Marketplace