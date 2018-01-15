Blaiz to open debut boutique

Latin American fashion retailer Blaiz is to open its debut permanent boutique on the King’s Road in London, following the success of their previous pop-ups in the same location.

Opening in February, the 2,485 square foot Blaiz boutique will be the clothing e-tailer’s first permanent bricks-and-mortar store, housing its South American inspired fashion, swimwear, accessories and jewellery.

Located at 227 King’s Road, the new store design is being carted out by a top Greek decorating firm, with the aim of capturing “authentic South American freshness and finesse”.

Stephanie Margaronis Mordehachvili, founder of Blaiz said: “Following the huge success of our previous pop-ups within the Sloane Stanley Estate we are so excited to be announcing our first permanent physical boutique on The King’s Road.

“From here we will offer excellent craftsmanship and stunning designs for fashion lovers, that share our passion for beautiful Latin American clothing. The international feel of our brand is a perfect match for the diverse nationalities that the King’s Road attracts. Furthermore, we will be debuting certain South American inspired experiences in-store, so that our customers have the complete Blaiz experience.”

Hannah Grievson, commercial property manager at Sloane Stanley Estate added: “Blaiz is a very exciting permanent addition to our tenant mix as we consistently look for exciting designers and entrepreneurs that will add to our distinct and vibrant offer.

“As a reputable brand that has caught the eye of the fashion world, Blaiz appeals to the King’s Road shoppers who flock here for a premium fashion experience and to enjoy the best of Chelsea.”

Images: courtesy of Blaiz