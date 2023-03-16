Bloobloom eyewear to open five more London stores

French designer eyewear brand Bloobloom is opening an additional five new London stores this year as part of a wider expansion plan targeting “strong growth” potential in the UK.

The first new store will open at the end of March at Westfield White City, followed by stores at 30 James Street, Covent Garden, at the end of April, Canary Wharf and Battersea Power Station in May, and at 33 King’s Road in June.

These five stores will add to its current locations on Carnaby Street and Marylebone High Street.

Image: Bloobloom; Carnaby Street store

Its Westfield White City store will span 800 square feet and will be located on the first floor, next to Swatch and near Adidas, H&M, L'Occitane and the recently opened Sephora. The store has been designed to offer a premium experience, adds Bloobloom, and includes two sight test rooms offering free eye tests in a private space.

The brand’s flagship store will be located at 30 James Street in Covent Garden, situated near Apple, Rituals and Tiffany & Co and boasts 1,413 square feet over two floors.

All of the new stores will house Bloobloom’s full collection of spectacles and sunglasses and will offer walk-in eye examinations with in-house opticians, adjustment and repair services as well as personalised style advice.

Image: Bloobloom

Bloobloom targets "strong growth" in the UK with retail expansion

Abbas Manai, co-founder of Bloobloom, said in a statement: “London is the perfect location to launch Bloobloom’s expansion as it’s such an iconic shopping destination. The city is where our target customer is and where we can tap into new customers.

“We are pleased with our current stores which gave us the confidence to expand to these additional areas in London where we can see a demand for our product.”

Bloobloom offers a range of women’s and men’s glasses and sunglasses in various colourways and shapes, all of which are handcrafted frames and made from sustainable materials.

Prices start from 95 pounds, as the brand aims to offer eyewear innovations to consumers at affordable prices and is transparent about the true cost of the glasses and the markup when purchased.

Image: Bloobloom

Manai, added: “Our aim is to change, shape and develop the eyewear industry in the most efficient and affordable way. Our ‘Pair for a Pair’ scheme, as well as rewarding our returning customers with ‘Pay What You Can’, makes the brand stand out within the market.

“We want our brand to thrive on giving people cost-effective eyewear that is sustainable and stylish and are excited about the next chapter in the brand’s growth strategy.”