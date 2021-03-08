Bloomingdale's focuses on sustainability with new Stella McCartney collab

Bloomingdale’s has launched a two-month activation to introduce its customers to sustainable fashion. The department store opened Stellabration within The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s - the retailer’s rotating pop-up shop in the 59th street flagship that changes every two months.

Stellabration honors Stella McCartney’s leadership in sustainability, offering a selection of her brand’s collections and items inspired by her efforts. The genderless Shared collection and accessories from the Spring 2021 and Restort 2021 collections are available in the pop-up and its digital counterpart.

“Bloomingdale’s is thrilled to partner with Stella McCartney for The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s,” Kevin Harter, Bloomingdale’s vice president of integrated marketing, told FashionUnited. “Between the craftsmanship behind her incredible designs and leadership in sustainability, we knew there was a strong story we could tell through the Stellabration pop-up.”

Bloomingdale’s educates consumers on sustainable lifestyle choices through pop-up

Visitors to Stellabration can not only shop fashion and accessories made sustainably, but also discover a range of lifestyle products across home, beauty and dining that support a more eco-conscious lifestyle.

“Change has always been about being more in tune with Mother Earth and her creatures and using the fashion industry as a platform to make the message desirable,” McCartney said in a press release. “I’ve been working towards this change in the fashion industry for many years, proving that you don’t have to sacrifice style for the sake of sustainability. Living sustainably can start by making small changes, and even these small steps can have a positive impact on the environment.”

The pop-up offers items including reusable Stasher bags, Gir reusable travel straws and the LARQ self-cleaning water bottle that allow users to easily reduce, reuse and recycle - with prices for such items as low as 14 dollars. Bloomingdale’s is also offering exclusive Stellabration products with the same motive, including reusable tote bags, cosmetic bags, patches and face masks, which raise awareness for sustainability issues through printed messages such as “I Am Not Disposable.”

Stellabration will run at Bloomingdale’s through May 17.