Bloomingdale's partners with Rebag to enhance access to the luxury secondhand market

US department store chain Bloomingdale’s has entered into a strategic and digital partnership with luxury resale platform Rebag. Through the new partnership both brands aim to expand access to the luxury resale market while promoting secondhand shopping.

The new partnership sees Bloomingdales offer a specially curated selection of more than 2,500 designer handbags, watches and fine jewelry online. In addition more than 500 pre-owned luxury items will be sold at five selected Bloomingdale’s stores nationwide in custom-designed Rebag concessions.

Each of the concessions reflects Rebag’s store aesthetic and is strategically located on the accessories floor of the department stores chain, including stands at The Mall at Short Hills, White Plains in New York, Town Center at Boca Raton, Westfield Fashion Square in Sherman Oaks and Fashion Valley Mall in San Diego.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Bloomingdale's, a name synonymous with luxury and quality,” said Charles Gorra, CEO and founder of Rebag, in a statement. “This partnership epitomizes our vision of the complementary relationship between first-hand and second-hand luxury. By bringing Rebag's expertise in sourcing and vetting luxury goods to Bloomingdale's discerning clientele, we are setting a new standard in the luxury retail experience."

Bloomingdale's shoppers will also be able to sell and receive offers for selected items they want to sell. In order to ensure product verification, Rebag's luxury resale service utilizes its exclusive AI tool, CLAIR, which analyzes millions of data points to ascertain accurate item valuations and provide prompt quotes and payouts on-site.

Through the new partnership Bloomingdale’s shoppers can now shop for new and pre-owned luxury goods in its stores and online, enhancing the shopping experience. To further expand on the experience, Rebag will also collaborate with Bloomingdale's store management and staff to incorporate the Rebag buying and selling experience into Bloomingdale's customer journey.

"We are delighted to partner with Rebag, an established leader in the luxury resale space, to meet customer needs with this curated addition to our assortment,” said Jennifer Jones, SVP / GMM center Core for Women's Accessories at Bloomingdale's, in a statement. “The strategic partnership brings a new set of ultra-luxury brands to Bloomingdale's, while providing access to the finest pre-owned luxury items, enabling a full circular experience."

The Rebag x Bloomingdale's collection launched online at Bloomingdales.com on August 8, with the dedicated concessions in selected Bloomingdale's stores opening shortly afterwards.