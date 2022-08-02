Bo+Tee to open first outlet shop for two days only

Activewear brand Bo+Tee, a favourite of Kim and Khloe Kardashian, is opening its first-ever outlet shop in London from August 2 to 3.

Located at Kachette, 347 Old Street in Shoreditch, the pop-up outlet will offer a “huge variety” of Bo+Tee styles at a fraction of the price. The offering will include activewear staples such as leggings, shorts, sports bras and crop tops, as well as athleisure favourites like sweatshirts and joggers.

The slashed prices will be exclusive to the Bo+Tee outlet shop, added the brand, and won’t be available anywhere else. Customers can also expect new and exclusive items, such as branded canvas tote bags and water bottles.

In addition, the pop-up will also feature Innermost, Aspire Drinks and Skinny Food Co, who will have stands offering customers free healthy samples and goodies to take away.

“The outlet shop will run for 14 hours in total across both days or until all items sell out, so everyone who is planning on attending has been advised to get there early,” added Bo+Tee in the press release.

Bo+Tee is the sister company of Oh Polly.