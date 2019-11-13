Boden announces record sales on Singles' Day in China

British fashion brand Boden is celebrating success in China after record sales over the Singles' Day event on Tmall.

The brand ranked number two for childrenswear brands on Tmall Global and recorded a 120 percent uplift in sales on last year.

Total sales this Singles' Day were more than double than last year, added Boden, and the most popular products were jackets and knitwear with the Fairisle cardigans and signature Boden-print waterproof jackets “being hits with Chinese customers”.

Mark Batty, country director at Boden, said in a statement: “Success this year has been driven by a combination of tailoring our range based on understanding the most popular products on Singles' Day last year and really stepping up our marketing presence.

"We’ve focussed both on working with Chinese mummy influencers (knowns as KOLs in China) to expand our brand awareness and reach new customers are well as leveraging the huge amount of data available to better target potential Boden customers, from an audience of over 500 million.”

Boden launched in China in May 2018 and has since seen high demand on the leading marketplace there, as Chinese consumers search for premium, authentic, high-quality international brands. The British brand now has over 80,000 active followers on the Tmall platform.

Image: courtesy of Boden