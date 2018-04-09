Boden gears up for its second central London store opening

British fashion retailer Boden is set to open its second store in central London in Westfield White City Shopping Centre.

The new store, set to span 4,000 square feet will feature the same distinctive design inspired by the brand's founder, Johnnie Boden, own home. Opening its doors to the public on May 3, the new store will be home to womenswear and childrenswear.

"We are really pleased to open our second shop in Westfield," said founder and Creative Director Johnnie Boden in a statement. "With so many shoppers coming there we felt that it was the perfect time to bring Boden to new people."

The Westfield store opening comes after the launch of Boden's second central London store on King's Road in 2017, as well as its opening in John Lewis, Nordstrom in the US and Zalando in Germany. Boden, originally founded in 1991, opened its first store on Hanger Green in 2004.

"Our first [London] shop which opened on King's Road last year has allowed so many to touch and feel the new ranges," added CEO Jill Easterbrook. "We hope that Westfield shoppers like out beautiful new space in just the same way. Boden is a brand packed with personality with beautifully designed clothes. We are excited about giving customers the opportunity to see our product close-up and experience the brand for themselves."

Photo: Boden SS18