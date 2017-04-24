Boden to open concessions in John Lewis

British online fashion retailer Boden will open womenswear concessions in five John Lewis department stores from October, bringing Boden’s clothing to the UK high street for the first time.

The first five concessions will launch in John Lewis shops in Oxford Street, London, Cambridge, Reading, Southampton and Oxford this autumn, with the fashion brand planning to open more in 2018.

In addition to the concessions, the Boden range available in-store at John Lewis will also be available on the department store's website.

“We are delighted to bring Boden directly to a new customer base through our partnership with such an iconic British retailer,” said Jill Easterbrook, Boden chief executive. “As we continue to grow the business, we are excited to be expanding the Boden brand beyond our existing catalogue and online platforms.”

Boden currently operates almost entirely through catalogue orders and e-commerce, with just one bricks-and-mortar store in West London. The British brand founded by creative director Johnnie Boden in 1991 has more than 1.5 million customers worldwide and is known for its womenswear and childrenswear.

Christine Kasoulis, John Lewis buying director fashion, added: “The introduction of Boden builds on our continued strategy to provide our customers with an inspiring selection of unique brands that they cannot find anywhere else on the high street. We are thrilled to be exclusively launching Boden in our shops.”

In launching their high street presence in John Lewis shops, Boden join other online fashion brands including Hush and Finery. Last year, John Lewis opened five concessions with Hush and six concessions with Finery and has since added a further 12 concessions with these brands.

Image: courtesy of Boden