Boden to open flagship on King’s Road

Boden, the British, primarily online retailer is set to open their first brick-and-mortar store on Chelsea’s King’s Road this October.

The London flagship will open at 20-23 Duke of York Square, offering consumers Boden's adult ranges, Mini Boden for children age 0-16 and special collections such as Boden Icons. The store will join other brands such as COS, Whistles and Zara also situated on King’s Road.

The store opening supports Boden’s ongoing plans to bring it's unique style to the high street. “I’m so excited to be going into retail. This is a new chapter for Boden. At last our customers will be able to see the brand in all its glory. I would like the shop to feel like you’re walking into my home.” said Johnnie Boden, Founder and Creative Director.

Boden have also implemented five concessions in John Lewis’ across England this year, with plans to add more in 2018.

“Opening stores is a significant moment for Boden as we continue to grow our business”, said CEO Jill Easterbrook.

Boden currently have a store on Hanger Lane, West London which opened in 2004 and has recently undergone a refurbishment, with more styles available from all ranges and Click and Collect services.

Boden was founded in 1991 by Johnnie Boden. Initially launching with only eight menswear products, the company has grown to offer women's and childrenswear - offering ‘British fashion that’s the enemy of ordinary’.

Photo courtesy of Boden