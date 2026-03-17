Boden to open second US store in Nashville

Boden is continuing its US expansion with a second store opening this summer in Nashville, Tennessee, following the success of its debut US store, which opened in Atlanta in November 2025.

In a statement, the British fashion brand said the Nashville store “builds on the momentum and success of Boden’s Atlanta debut,” which it adds “was met with an enthusiastic local reception and strong customer demand”.

The new 1,700 square foot store will be located at Hill Center Green Hills, an outdoor mall in Nashville, and will sit alongside a mix of premium and lifestyle brands, including Anthropologie, Veronica Beard, and Brandy Melville.

Boden adds that the destination offers a “natural home for the brand,” as it can bring its “distinctive British charm to Nashville shoppers drawn to polished, personality-driven style”.

The Nashville store will feature a womenswear edit “designed to celebrate warm-weather dressing,” with a selection of swimwear, bright linens and summer-ready dresses showcasing Boden’s signature use of colour, print and attention to detail.

For the store interior, Boden said it will “blend colour, British wit and craftsmanship,” to create a welcoming and uplifting shopping experience.

Katherine Danneberg, chief commercial officer at Boden, said: “The response to our Atlanta store exceeded our expectations and reinforced our belief in the power of physical retail.

“Nashville felt like a natural next step, it’s a vibrant, style-conscious city with a strong sense of community. We’re excited to bring Boden to Hill Center Green Hills and continue building meaningful connections with our US customers.”