Bogg expands presence in fashion-forward retailers

Bogg, the American lifestyle brand known for its durable, washable, and customisable totes, is expanding its premium retail footprint to mark its 15th anniversary and support its continued growth.

The accessories brand, founded in 2011 with a mission to create a bag “functional enough to hold everything and versatile enough to go anywhere,” has surpassed 400 million US dollars in lifetime sales and continues to grow rapidly and profitably, achieving 100 percent year-over-year growth and expanding from a small team of six to 105 employees between 2024 and 2025.

Over the past year, Bogg has added nearly 200 new retail doors nationwide, including 162 within the specialty channel alone, a core foundation of the brand’s growth and strategy since inception, and is now available at more than 7,000 retail locations across the US with a diverse mix of specialty, sporting goods and now fashion-forward retailers, as it has added six new partners, including Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, and The Container Store.

The move into more fashion-forward retailers is part of its ongoing strategic expansion in response to the brand’s growing appeal across all lifestyle categories, as its products, made from the same lightweight, rubber-like polymer used to make Crocs, continue to gain fans due to its totes being fully waterproof and exceptionally durable.

Kim Vaccarella, chief executive and founder of Bogg, said in a statement: “Our retail partners have been instrumental in Bogg’s growth from the beginning, and retail will remain the foundation of our business.

“They trust us to deliver quality products and meaningful consumer experiences. Whether through independent speciality stores or national retail destinations, we rely on our partners to bring the Bogg experience to life.”

To support its accelerated growth, Bogg has expanded its sales and operational infrastructure with dedicated marketing coverage now spanning all 50 states. The company is also reporting particularly strong momentum across the South Central region while continuing to broaden its reach nationwide through selected distribution partners.

The sporting goods category continues to be a key growth driver for the brand, led by longstanding partnerships with Dick’s Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, and Dunham Sports, while new launches with Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters are expected to expand Bogg’s reach even further.