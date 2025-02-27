Boggi Milano opens first retail location in New York City, with two more in the pipeline

Italian menswear brand Boggi Milano has opened its first store in the United States, with two additional retail locations in the pipeline.

The first store, located at 115 Mercer Street in SoHo, Manhattan, spans 1,900 square feet and officially opened its doors to the public earlier this month. Marking the start of Boggi Milano’s expansion across the city, the luxury menswear brand has signed two additional leases to open two more stores in Manhattan.

One location is an 8,810-square-foot store at 527 Madison Avenue, situated on the corner of 54th Street, and the other is a 6,000-square-foot store at The Shops at 10 Columbus Circle. Both stores span two floors, with the former set to open sometime in spring and the latter this summer.

Carlo Zaccardi, late CEO of Boggi Milano Credits: Boggi

Boggi Milano’s US expansion push comes not long after the passing of its CEO and owner, Carlo Zaccardi. A passionate entrepreneur, together with his brothers Claudio and Roberto Zaccardi, he acquired the Boggi Milano brand in 2003.

“In these last months, Carlo taught us what it meant to fight,” said Claudio Zaccardi in a statement to Spin Off. “Carlo loved life and wanted to live; he would do anything to have one more day. Carlo was a tireless worker, even his last day was spent working with his co-workers.”

“At just 58 years old, after a long battle, a man of great charisma and strong personality, a reference point for his family, children, and all those who were privileged to have known him, leaves us prematurely. His absence leaves a great void but at the same time an immense legacy of values and strategy.”

Boggi Milano, headquartered in Milan, has more than 225 stores across 58 countries. The brand specializes in modern men’s tailored clothing, sportswear, and accessories, with a focus on organic fibers, recycled materials, and innovative fabrics. In 2016, it launched the Boggi Milano Academy, an internal program for training and keeping up with global trends.