Boggi Milano opens in Miami at Brickell City Centre

In November, Italian clothing brand Boggi Milano strengthened its retail presence in the US with the opening of its third store in New York. A new store was also opened in Miami at the end of February. The store is located inside the Brickell City Centre, in the heart of the new Miami where business, lifestyle and entertainment meet.

“Miami is an international crossroads of styles, cultures and business and represents the ideal stage to showcase the evolution of Boggi Milano as a contemporary, versatile and increasingly global brand,” stated Claudio Zaccardi, president and chief executive officer and chief style and brand officer of the Boggi Milano Group, in a statement.

The retail space covers an area of 2,500 square metres. It is located on the second floor of the mall and features a complete selection of Boggi Milano's collections.

The store offers versatile, fresh and contemporary looks. “The collections are ideal for easily transitioning from professional life to evening engagements and social moments, in perfect harmony with the energy of Brickell, a symbol of the new work-life balance that defines the city,” the management explained in the note.

The Miami opening represents a further strategic step in the brand's development in the North American market. This move is also strengthened by the recent acquisition of Brickell City Centre by Simon Property Group. Simon Property Group is one of the leading retail property operators in the US and a partner in Boggi Milano's growth plan.

Today, the Italian brand has over 290 stores in more than 60 countries.