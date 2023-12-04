Bogner opens first standalone concept store in UK

German sports label Bogner has announced the opening of its first standalone store in the UK, in partnership with activity company The Bergladen Group.

Over the span of five-storeys, and located in the centre of London’s Mayfair district, the Bogner store houses a curated selection of seasonal collections, including a variety of attire and accessories for both on and off the mountain.

Alongside this, the space will also be home to personalisation and private shopping services, as well as exclusive collections that will only be available at the store itself.

In a release, the chief executive officer of Bogner, Gerrit Schneider, said: “We are delighted to announce the global expansion of Bogner, with the opening of our flagship store in London's prestigious Mayfair district.

“This exciting endeavour represents a significant milestone in our brand's journey, reflecting our commitment to timeless elegance and uncompromising quality.”

The opening comes as Bogner continues on its ongoing international expansion plans, having most recently launched new locations in New York and Los Angeles after carrying out a series of successful short-term and pop-up stores in both regions.

The brand has experienced positive growth in recent years as the ski and outerwear sector continues to enjoy stability among otherwise turbulent times.

In the US, in particular, Bogner said it had gained a “new image and prestige customers”, while focusing its expansion on “more urban points of sales” and ski resorts.