Bond Street completes 10 million pound transformation

The 10 million pound transformation of Bond Street’s streetscape has officially been completed, with the aim of offering an enhanced experience for pedestrians, including a new public square at the Burlington Gardens junction, while still allowing traffic on the street.

Other highlights of the revitalised Bond Street includes more space for pedestrians through decluttering - with the widening of footpaths creating 65 percent extra space and the removal of street furniture, which project organiser states will increase dwell time in the area. There has also been improvements made to signage to help visitors find their way around the area and new wall-mounted lighting has been introduced to complement the existing pole mounted heritage lighting.

Since the improvement scheme began in April 2017, Bond Street has seen a further 50 million pounds invested with 10 new brand openings, including Chloè, Alaïa and Stella McCartney, while Loewe, Givenchy, Roger Vivier and Alexander McQueen are among those set to open their doors soon. There have also been 6 major store refurbishments from Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Chopard and Piaget, who have all invested in their Bond Street stores.

The project has been delivered by Westminster City Council in partnership with West End representative New West End Company, Greater London Authority and Transport for London. With the support of Bond Street businesses, and marks the first phase of a multi-million investment programme for the wider West End.

In 2017, the annual turnover in Bond Street reached 3 million pounds a day and 1 billion pounds annually, and the opening of the new Elizabeth Line is projected to increase entries and exits from Bond Street station by 74 percent to 69.3 million by 2021, which will make it one of London’s most popular transport hubs.

Chief executive of the New West End Company, Jace Tyrrell, said in a press release: “Over the next three years, we’re looking forward to working with our key local partners to deliver an ambitious transformation for the entire West End, which will see significant injected into the area to support the increased connectivity the Elizabeth Line will bring.”

Councillor Richard Beddoe, cabinet member for place shaping and planning, added: “Bond Street is an example of an excellent public and private partnership that has delivered a beautiful public realm scheme on time and on budget. This is a significant moment for the West End.

“As proud custodians of the West End, Westminster Council understands the importance of investment across the area, working with public and private partners so that the prosperity generated in the area offers employment and wider social and economic benefits for London and the UK, whilst also enhancing our historic neighbourhoods.”

Images: courtesy of New West End Company