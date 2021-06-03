Bonova joins QVC UK fashion line-up

Omni-channel retailer QVC UK is continuing to expand its fashion offering with traditional, handmade footwear brand Bonova.

The German brand, founded in 2013, will join QVC UK’s line-up for spring/summer 2021 with 13 exclusive styles in an extensive range of over 20 colours and textures including new metallic finishes.

Bonova offers stylish footwear with an anatomically shaped footbed to absorb shock and support the foot with every step to achieve maximum comfort. It also carefully considers its environmental footprint, with all fabrics meticulously selected from raw materials and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes, and it works closely with a small factory in Spain which specialises in handcrafted quality.

Sinead Bianchi, footwear buyer at QVC UK, said in a statement: “We are so excited to launch Bonova footwear at QVC UK. As the only UK retailer for the brand will be able to offer these beautiful handmade sandals in exclusive designs for our customers.

“Not only are they stylish, but they offer supreme comfort and support due to their anatomically shaped footbeds which will hug the feet all day. They are the perfect sandal to dress up or down, whether working from home or enjoying a garden party, so we know they’ll fit right into our customer’s’ summer wardrobe.”

Bonova prices at QVC UK start from 42- 56 pounds in sizes 35 - 43 for women and 40 - 48 for men.