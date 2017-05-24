Boohoo donates 100,000 pounds to Manchester victim fund

- Vivian Hendriksz |
-
Following the horrific terror attack in Manchester Monday evening, fast-fashion retailer Boohoo has stepped forward and made a donation for those affected by the attack.
Boohoo has donated 100,000 pounds to the victim fund set up the Manchester Evening News to support the families of those affected by the attack. The donation will go towards the 1 million target set up following the bombing at the Manchester Arena, which took the lives of 22 people and injured 59.
Founded in Manchester's Northern Quarter, the fashion retailer wanted to show their support for the city and the families affected. "Boohoo was born and bred in the Northern Quarter of Manchester and when we heard what happened we were really touched by it and wanted to show our support," said senior communications officer Androulla Sergiou in a statement.
Fellow Manchester-based apparel brand Behuman has also stepped forward to support those affect by the attack. The brand has pledged to donate 100 percent of the profits made from its sale items on Tuesday and Wednesday to the fund on Just Giving. "We're all in this together. Let's show our support," wrote the company in an Instagram post.
