Boohoo partners with InPost

Boohoo is the latest online fashion retailer to partner with InPost to offer its millennial customer base a convenient shopping experience by allowing them to deliver their orders to InPost lockers.

The new service is aimed at catering for younger shoppers who want a “speedy and convenient shopping experience to fit in with their busy lifestyles” by enabling them to collect their purchases any time, 24/7 from a location close to home, work, the gym, or any other place regularly frequented.

On average, locker locations are no more than two miles away from urban customers, making it more convenient than ever to receive orders.

InPost will also offer Boohoo customers additional notifications on the whereabouts of their delivery. Once their order has been delivered to the locker of choice, customers will receive a unique barcode via text or email. Collection takes just seven-seconds and the process is fully automated.

Ian Caminsky, chief executive at InPost UK, said: “Research has revealed that our service holds strong appeal for millennials, making InPost a natural fit for boohoo’s target demographic of fashion-conscious 16-24 year olds. We look forward to helping boohoo further bolster its e-commerce offering at a time when the company has ambitious growth plans.

“Boohoo has a highly innovative and efficient infrastructure and we are delighted to be a part of this to help enhance its offering in the future.”

Andrew Thomson, e-commerce director at Boohoo, added: “Our customers want fast-fashion delivered with speed and convenience, and InPost’s proposition allows us to meet both of those needs. By offering next day, round-the-clock parcel collection that isn’t confined to normal home delivery times or opening hours, we are able provide a service that fits seamlessly into the lifestyles of our customers.”

InPost is also used by retailers MissPap, Marks and Spencer, SimplyBe, and JD Williams, with lockers located at train stations, Morrisons, ToysRus, Gala Bingo, and various petrol stations.